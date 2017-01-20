Putin to visit Hungary

Budapest

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Budapest on February 2 for talks with Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the Hungarian government said Thursday.

The controversial Orban is a major admirer of US President-elect Donald Trump, due to be inaugurated on Friday, who has said he wants to improve relations with Putin. Orban’s chief-of-staff Janos Lazar told reporters that the two will discuss “current socio-political and economic questions” in an “important” but not “exceptional” meeting.

He said 2017 “will be an important year in foreign politics, not just because of the new US president or Brexit.—APP