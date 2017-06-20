Purple patch of remarkable Sarfraz and his team

As a former cricketer, cricket writer and sports journalist I have chased cricket both at home and abroad for many years. From Pakistan’s entry into International Cricket with its initial forays against the Commonwealth, West Indies, Srilanka led by veteren Jaywickereme and consequently the MCC “A” led by Nigel Howard, had led Pakistan to its baptism in International official Test Cricket finally in 1952 against India in India. I therefore recall as a most enthusiastic and cricket lover to have covered the first Indian Team led by Vino Mankad, which came on a return visit to Pakistan, including a solitary Test ever played at Dring Stadium in Bahawalpur. From that moment till recent times I had followed the game far and wide including series at home and abroad.

But for some time I had somehow got a little upset the way cricket was being run and managed in Pakistan.

I also vividly recall, a young cricketer, who had come to my office few years ago complaining about being constantly ignored and kept out of reckoning despite his proven credentials. I fully agreed with his valid reason and wrote a couple of columns in this very newspaper to support him. However, it took a long time and after much persistent efforts of that cricketer, named Sarfraz Ahmad, to find his rightful place and position in the national team. He is of course most deservingly is now the Captain and has finally got his due which was long denied to him. He is also the reason, that after quite some time I am back to writing and chasing cricket once again.

Coming to the just concluded Champions Trophy, a parallel of sorts can be drawn to 1992, World Cup, won by Imran’s Team.

But there are some vast differences. First, Imran’s team took some time to find its true form helped by circumstances. Sarfraz even with a much less experienced, young and some quite raw players, has achieved something which looked improbable. After, the initial upset against India, it was a most remarkable turn around for Pakistan to reach the pinnacle through a series of most remarkable wins against South Africa, Sri Lanka and then a favorite England.

That Pakistan Team kept its resolve intact, like what Imran did in 1992, has finally proved with Pakistan Team ultimately reaching its peak form at the right time.

However, one must give due credit to Sarfraz, Coach Arthur, Bowling Coach Azhar Mahmood and even Manager Talat Malik, for their superb role to mould the comparatively raw side to achieve this miracle.

My heartiest compliments to remarkable Sarfraz Ahmad and others, who helped to make Pakistan proud. One can easily say that Indians had been quite mistaken in their arrogance and their quite unworthy approach which cost them dearly in the end.

