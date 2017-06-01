Purchase of second-hand items

In Pakistan, the minimum wage level is Rs 14000 per month and Finance Minister in 2017/2018 budget has raised it to Rs 15,000. But majority of employers and factory owners even do not give this meagre amount to their labour. Many workers are just paid Rs 7,000 to 8,000 and they consider them lucky as millions of people have no jobs. As measured by Pakistan’s poverty line, 32.6 per cent of the population is unfortunately poor. Constantly rising food prices and utility charges are forcing many people to keep on purchasing second hand items including clothes.

On the other hand, the people’s friendly governments are busy in the improvement of their people’s standards. But decrease in standard of our peoples nullifies this government stance. Numbers of consumers are unable to purchase the locally-made clothes, shoes and other wearables because of an increase of 20-40% hike in the last one and a half years. Besides the ongoing high food prices, there is a frequent rise in the prices of electricity and gas which has further hit hard on the cost of living standards of ordinary especially the lower income bracket people, forcing them to purchase used clothes.

Because of rising inflation and cost of living, the availability of wearable used items has made way in our society and now these goods are easily available in bulk, in weekly bazaars and on push-carts. The number of importers is increasing day by day following the rise in demand. The wearable goods are shipped from foreign destinations, which in turn cause the price of their items to increase in a country like Pakistan, whose currency is far behind in value against USD.

ABDULLAH SHEIKH

Islamabad

