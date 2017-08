Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, said that the puppet rulers are hell bent upon destroying the lives of the people of the territory. Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar opposed the puppet authorities’ move to shift the Batamaloo bus stand to Parimpora. “Shifting bus stand from Batamaloo.—KMS