Puppet regime highly atrocious, barbaric: DeM

Baramulla

Dukhtaran-e-Millat while condemning the continued house detention of party Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi, has said that the puppet regime backed by India is highly atrocious and barbaric in dealing with Hurriyet leaders and activists.

The DeM in a statement issued in Srinagar said that despite her release by their own courts, the authorities had virtually turned the house of Aasiya Andrabi into a jail. “Aasiya Andrabi was in Baramulla sub-jail since October 4 when the court quashed draconian Public Safety Act on her and ordered her release.

But, she was rearrested under fabricated charges. Again, the court bailed her out and was released, subsequently,” the statement said.—Agencies