Puppet regime forcing boys to pick up guns

Jammu

In occupied Kashmir, the chief of Awami Ittehhad Party (AIP) and member of the so-called Kashmir Assembly, Engineer Rasheed, has called upon the people of Jammu to support the movement for right to self-determination and said that settlement of the Kashmir dispute was in the interest of every section of society.

Engineer Rasheed addressing a convention organized by AIP and the United Democratic Party (UDP) at Gandhi Nagar in Jammu lashed out at the Indian leadership for giving the political struggle of people of Kashmir a communal angle.

All the speakers were unanimous in seeking a settlement to the lingering Kashmir dispute and vowed to fight against Sangh Parivar, protecting minorities and seeking justice for deprived people.

Meanwhile, Engineer Rasheed informed the so-called Kashmir Assembly today that the PDP-led regime was forcing boys to pick up guns. Rasheed said that a 14-year-old boy has been detained under draconian PSA in Kotbhalwal jail. “A 14-year-old boy is languishing in Kotbalwal jail and if I am wrong I will resign,” Rasheed said in the House.

“These are the atrocities you commit and these create Burhan’s in Kashmir,” he shouted.

On the other hand, the authorities did not release an octogenarian man from Seelu village in Sopore even three weeks after the High Court had quashed his detention order.—KMS