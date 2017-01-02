Puppet regime executing RSS agenda in Kashmir

Joint anti-India protest rally condemns detentions

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyet Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani strongly condemning the re-arrest of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Mohammad Yasin Malik, and senior Hurriyet leader Masarrat Aalam Butt, has said that puppet regime is implementing Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh agenda to crush and curb the basic rights of the people in the territory.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Indian authorities were using batons, teargas shelling, bullets and pellets to silence voice for freedom in Kashmir. The APHC Chief termed Muhammad Yasin Malik’s manhandling as political vendetta and said that the authorities had crossed all limits to appease their masters in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, a joint anti-India protest rally was taken out from Abiguzur to Lal Chowk in Srinagar, today. The participants raised pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. They were carrying placards and banners highlighting the atrocities unleashed by Indian forces in the occupied territory. The leaders on the occasion condemned the authorities for detaining thousands of innocent people in jails and police stations. The Joint Resistance leadership had called for the protest march.

A delegation of the Mirwaiz-led Hurriyet forum headed by Engineer Hilal War visited the residences of martyred youth in many areas of Srinagar. The delegation expressed sympathy and solidarity with the parents and families of the slain youth. The authorities did not allow Hurriyet leaders Javaid Ahmad Mir and Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi to meet Syed Ali Gilani at his Hyderpora residence in Srinagar, today.

Indian police arrested Tehreek-e-Hurriyet district Kupwara President Farooq Ahmad Butt, from his residence, today. The police ransacked the house and harassed inmates. Farooq Ahmad Butt played a pivotal role during the ongoing in the territory.

Two Indian Border Security Force soldiers were injured after one of their colleagues opened fire on them outside Mandarmandi camp in Poonch district of Jammu region. On the other hand, uproar and sloganeering by the opposition over the uprising, erupted after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen comander Burhan Wani on July 8, marred the first day of the Budget session 2017.—KMS