Puppet regime crushing voices for freedom

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has said that the puppet regime in connivance with Bharatiya Janata Party is implementing RSS agenda by crushing and curbing genuine voices for freedom in the territory.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that even elderly and minors were booked under the draconian law, Public Safety Act by the authorities to please their masters in New Delhi. He cited the case of 75-year old Abdul Rashid Wani, who is languishing in Central Jail, Srinagar, despite multiple ailments and pointed out that the law is being used despite that it has been declared dreaded, heartless and unlawful by international community.

An anti-India protest demonstration was held at Abi Guzar in Srinagar, today. The protesters were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans against Israeli-type settlements in the name of Pandit colonies in the territory. The resistance leaders who attended the programme included Altaf Ahmad Shah, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash, Hakim Abdul Rasheed, Salim Zargar, Noor Mohammad Kalwal, Ghulam Nabi Zaki, Shiekh Abdul Rashid, Merajud Din Kalwal, Molvi Bashir Ahmad, Firdous Ahmad Shah, Mohammad Ramzan Khan, Khaja Firdous, Mushtaq Ahmad Sofi and Yasmeen Raja.

The joint resistance leadership in a statement issued new protest calendar from 1st to 14th of February. According to the statement, Resistance Day will be observed across the territory on Friday, February 3.

Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt addressing a meeting organised by the women wing of the party in Srinagar said that Kashmiri womenfolk had played a central role during the ongoing liberation movement in the territory.—Agencies