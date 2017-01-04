Puppet assembly rocked by protests, verbal duels

Jammu

The puppet Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Tuesday witnessed noisy scenes, sloganeering and verbal duels between opposition, which demanded suspension of business to discuss the Kashmir situation, and BJP that sought action against rival parties for showing disrespect to the National Anthem. As the House gathered, a united opposition of National Conference, Congress, CPI (M) and other Kashmir-based Independent MLAs held protests over deaths during the five- month long unrest in the Valley and gave an adjourn motion to the Speaker to discuss the “urgent” Kashmir situation in the House.

Some opposition members carrying black banners shouted slogans and held protests over the deaths in Kashmir, arrests and injuries due to pellet guns. BJP raised the issue of “disrespect” shown to the National Anthem during the Governor’s address yesterday.

The Opposition and BJP members trooped into the Well of the House and engaged in verbal duels for more than 10 minutes. Intervening, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Abdul Rehman Veeri said the government is ready to discuss the situation in Kashmir if the Opposition is interested in holding a debate on the same.—KR