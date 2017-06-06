Punjab Wildlife Policy, action plan on anvil

Staff Reporter

Punjab Wildlife Policy and Action Plan is being chalked out to protect natural habitats of wildlife and meet various other challenges.

Director General Wildlife Punjab Khalid Ayaz Khan said this while speaking at a meeting here on Monday.

He said the policy would suggest ways to ensure sustainable management, protection, conservation and preservation of wildlife.

He said that a database of animals and birds would also be prepared. He said that there was a need to review the existing scenario of wildlife diversity in the Province including species diversity, habitat diversity, endemic species and threatened species.

He also talked about the existing habitat conditions their categories and different pressures on habitat such as grazing, dependence of adjoining communities on habitat for their livelihood etc.

He said, “The policy will ensure protection of endangered species of wildlife in relation to their status and factors about limiting propagation of wildlife both in natural habitat as well as in captivity”. He said the new policy would ensure protection of natural habitat of wildlife during development projects.