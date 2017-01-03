Punjab VCs meet Innovation Steering Committee

Islamabad

A meeting of Vice Chancellors from different universities of Punjab with Innovation Steering Committee (ISC) of Higher Education Commission (HEC) was held here on Tuesday.

The meeting, chaired by Dr. Arshad Ali, Executive Director HEC was aimed at discussing framework developed by ISC to support and strengthen Offices of Innovation, Research and Commercialization (ORICs) established at various universities, said a news release issued here.

The HEC had established Innovation Steering Committee in March 2015 to further strengthen innovation and entrepreneurship activities in Pakistani universities that will ultimately help in creation of job opportunities as well as country’s economic empowerment.—APP