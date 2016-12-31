Punjab University win Women Tennis Championship

Islamabad

Punjab University won the All Pakistan Inter University Women Tennis Championship defeating Lahore College for Women by 2-1 sets in the final on Friday at Pakistan Sports Complex, Tennis Court, Islamabad.

According to information received here, Director General, Higher Education Commission, Faisal Butt, was the chief guest on the concluding ceremony and gave away the trophies and prizes to the players.

Deputy Director General, Pakistan Sports Board, Agha Amjadullah and Director Sports NUST University, Robina Ansar were also present on the occasion.—APP