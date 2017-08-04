Punjab University to set up campus in Dubai

Staff Reporter

The Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) and Professionals & Accountancy Centre (PAC), established under Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai, have signed a memorandum of understanding for establishment of a PU campus in Dubai. Under the MoU, training and competence development programme will also be launched jointly in future. The MoU signing ceremony was organised in the committee room of Vice Chancellor’s office, here on Thursday. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Principal Hailey College of Banking and Finance Prof Dr Mubbsher Munawar Khan, PAC Dubai Chairman Jamil Qureshi, President Mian Ahmad Farhan, Akida Consulting Head Haider Zaidi, PU External Linkages Director Dr Fouzia Hadi Ali and faculty members were present on the occasion. The two sides would jointly organise capacity building seminars, workshops etc, in accordance with requirements of various industries, entities, professions etc. The HCBF and PAC would also collaborate for establishing a data base to promote employment of the HCBF graduates in Pakistan and abroad.

