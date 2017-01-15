Punjab to computerize Urban Land record

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

A high level meeting, held here on Saturday with Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif in the chair, reviewed implementation on decisions with regard to Punjab Land Record Authority and different other matters.

The meeting decided to computerize the Urban Land record after the completion of computerization of rural land record. The Chief Minister directed that immediate steps be taken to computerize the Urban land record.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that land record information be provided at the website of Land Record Management Information System so that the people could access their land record under this latest system and added that this step would ensure transparency as well as eradicate fraud.

He said that mechanism should be made to pin-point the person seeking information besides ensuring access to land record.

He said that the computerization of land record is a historic step of Punjab government which has eliminated the archaic ‘Patwar Culture” once and for all.

He said that this latest system should be developed in such a way so that the people could be fully sensitized about the effectiveness of the system. He said that complaint redress committees have been constituted at the district level.

The meeting decided to give administrative powers of Khidmat centres to concerned commissioners, deputy commissioners and Assistant commissioners. The Chief Minister said that divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners would regularly visit Khidmat centres to review their performance, while intelligence and vigilance wing would also be set up to monitor the Khidmat centres.

The Chief Minster said that the Punjab Bank’s counters should be set up at all the Khidmat centres. He directed that immediate steps should be taken after making necessary arrangements with Punjab Bank in one week.

After setting up bank counters at Khidmat centers, the people will be facilitated and their time will also be saved. He said that firefighting equipment should be made available at Khidmat centers set up in 143 tehsils of the province.

A system has been designed to monitor the performance of Khidmat centres on daily basis. A zero tolerance policy would be adopted with regard to bad services or the complaint about corruption at Khidmat center. Punjab land Authority has been established to further develop this latest system.