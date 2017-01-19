Punjab Sports Endowment Fund raised to Rs1.3b

Sports Reporter

Lahore

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has ordered the establishment of a cabinet committee on sports and approved funds amounting to Rs. 100 million (Rs 10 crores) for the committee. The cabinet committee will be authorized to take decisions for the promotions of sports and ensure their implementation. Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif also approved the recruitment of sports consultants and coaches at the district level and said all new recruitments should be made transparently and purely on merit. He ordered the implementation of sports quota for admission in education institutions and said show-cause notices will be issued to education institutions who will not act upon the sports quota.

He was presiding over a meeting of the general body of the Sports Board Punjab here. Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said the government is taking all-out measures for the promotion extracurricular activities in educational institutions. He said the establishment of the cabinet committee on sports will help encourage new talent and the committee will take decision on its own and will not bound to send summary of its decision to the office of the Chief Minister. He said a survey will be conducted across the province to review sports facilities and sports competitions will be organized at tehsil, district, division and provincial level under the Khadam-e-Punjab Talent Hunt Program. He said the sports funds allocated to local governments should be spent transparently and the secretary local government will ensure it. He said facilities will be given to the chiefs of various sports committees.

Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said talented sportspeople will be given financial support in the form of monthly stipends from the sports endowment fund and that the sports endowment fund has been increased to Rs1.3 billion with the increase of Rs1 billion. He said former sports stars of the country will also be given stipends from the endowment fund. He said survey should be conducted to establish sports academies in nine divisions and a report should be presented to him in this regard.

Provincial ministers Jehangir Khanzada, Syed Ali Raza Gillani, adviser Omar Saif, the chief secretary, the inspector general police, MNA Sheeza Fatima Khwaja, vice chairman Sports Board Punjab Hanif Abbasi, Olympian and hockey player Akhtar Rasool, former cricketer Intekhab Aalam, concerning secretaries and experts also attended the meeting.