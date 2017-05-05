Punjab sets up 14 service centres for recovery of taxes

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Provincial Minister for Finance Dr. Ayesha Ghaus Pasha has said that Punjab government instead of levying unnecessary taxes, is paying special attention to expanding the scope of tax net for improving tax infrastructure in the province. She said that tax is being collected from those earning high and providing luxurious services including boutique, salone, beauty parlors, restaurants under computerized system in Punjab. She said that Punjab Revenue Authority intends to bring more than six services under tax net during next financial year. The Provincial Minister said that after computerization of land record, recoveries of Board of Revenue have increased substantially. She said that the number of tax payers is being increased for providing relief to the common man and strengthening the economy instead of increasing the tax rate. She said that due to solid policies of Punjab Government and better law and order situation, local and foreign investment has increased.

She expressed these views while addressing a consultative meeting with overseas investors about the increase in resources and preparation of provincial budget 2017-18 at Chamber of Commerce, Karachi today. President of Overseas Investors Abdul Aleem, Owners, CEOs Of National And International Companies besides senior office-bearers of chamber participated in the meeting. The Provincial Minister told the meeting that Punjab government is considering a proposal of setting up of an agency for recovery of all kind of taxes at provincial level for removing reservations of all chambers of commerce including overseas. Overseas investors while informing the Provincial Minister about the problems relating to the payment of taxes submitted proposals for their redressal. They said that traders and industrialists are satisfied over the administrative measures of Punjab Revenue Authority and development of the Province. They stressed the need of access of common man to the information about taxes. Ayesha Ghaus Pasha informed the investors that Punjab Government has set up 14 services centers for recovery of taxes and providing information under one-window operation. She said that her visit to Karachi is aimed at discussing recommendations and proposals regarding facilities being provided to tax payers and financial system of government with traders and industrialists about business matters so that a transparent tax system could be evolved with the help of their solid and practicable proposals in future.