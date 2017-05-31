Punjab to set up technical and vocational training university

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Schools Education Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has said that the Punjab government has decided in principle to establish technical and vocational educational university in the province. Keeping in view the importance of this vital institution, immediate steps would be taken for the faculty training so that they could best educate the students to best explore their future in the practical life. It is expected that this university will be helpful in providing world class education to the skill workers and helping them to earn their livelihood inside and outside the country. In this way, the youth would get rid of the joblessness, he added.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high level meeting at the committee room of Industries Department in Civil Secretariat, today. Provincial Minister for Industries Sheikh Allauddin, Chairman TEVTA Irfan Qaiser Sheikh, CEO of Punjab Skills Development Fund Jawad Khan, Secretary Industries Dr. Mujtaba Paracha and representatives of line departments attended the meeting.

Provincial Minister Rana Mashhood informed the meeting that the government has decided to introduce technical and vocational education at the school level and added that technical and vocational education would be introduced as a subject from middle classes in the public sector schools. Meanwhile, 39 comprehensive high schools in different districts of the province will be converted as vocational training institutes. He told that technical education would be introduced in collaboration with TEVTA and disclosed that this facility would also be provided in Daanish Schools.

Initially, awareness about technical education would be included in the syllabus from three and four classes.

He said that vocational training programme starts from middle and goes up to university level in China. This model would be adopted in Punjab and the necessary assistance of technical education commission of China would be solicited, informed the minister.

Rana Mashhood further said that a Chinese delegation would visit Pakistan up to 15 June so that necessary spade work about the establishment, faculty selection, research and syllabus could be finalized. The Chinese experts will also train the faculty members so that they could provide market-oriented education and training to their students.