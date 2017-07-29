Punjab to set up 1200MW gas power plant: Shahbaz

Salim ahmed

Lahore

The Punjab government has decided to establish a new gas power plant of 1200-megawatt capacity to meet future energy needs. A high level meeting was held here with Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif in the chair. During the meeting, various matters pertaining to the new gas project of 1200-megawatt came under discussion. German experts assured to provide technical cooperation for new gas power project.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahbaz Sharif said that this energy project has been devised keeping in view emerging energy challenges and requirements of the country.

Expressing satisfaction that numerous energy projects have been completed in a record period of time, while other projects are being carried out speedily, he said that load-shedding has been sufficiently decreased due to completion of energy projects and a new history of hard work, honesty and struggle has been written with regard to work on the energy projects. About Rs. 168 billion have been saved in gas projects of 3600-megawatt, while 1320-megawatt Sahiwal Coal power plant has been completed in a record period of time. The projects of such capacity were not even completed in China in such a short period of time, he added.

Shahbaz said that energy projects are initiatives for development and prosperity of the country, as these projects will remove darkness and 20o million people of Pakistan will be benefitted by the completion of these projects. Executive Director Bernhard Stabel led the delegation of German experts.

Chairman P&D, Chairman Punjab Thermal Power Company, Secretary Energy, concerned officials and German experts attended the meeting.