Punjab senior doctors’ teams in Peshawar

Dengue virus goes uncontrolled; patients exceeded 800 figures

Peshawar

Dengue virus goes uncontrolled in the provincial capital as the number of dengue patients in the city has exceeded 800 figures. Health department teams from Punjab will reach the metropolis on Sunday. As pledged by Chief Minister Punjab, Shahbaz Sharif in telephonic call made to CM Khyber Pakhuntkhwa (KP) Pervaiz Khattak for assistance to control dengue, provincial health department teams comprising senior doctors will arrive in Peshawar tomorrow.

The KP Health Department taking notice of the alarming situation has decided to establish special centre in hospitals for dengue control and a emergency meeting in this connection has also been called.

District administration officials said that the highest number of dengue cases has been reported from Tehkal, Pishtakhara, Safed Dheri and adjoining areas of the city.

It is worth mentioning here that hundreds of dengue patients were being treated at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), Hayatabad Medical Complex and other hospitals of the metropolis. Besides, over 3,000 people have been screened for the virus at Khyber Teaching Hospital. As per the hospital administration, 4,320 suspected cases of dengue have been brought to the facility since July.

The citizens have said that steps taken by provincial health authorities to control dengue were not enough. The authorities concerned use substandard chemicals in the spray to save cost and the health teams rarely visit rural areas, they alleged.—INP