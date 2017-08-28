Punjab sends list of ‘most-wanted’ person to KP for action

Lahore

The Punjab government has forwarded a list of most-wanted terrorists to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, sources informed on Sunday.

According to officials, the list has been shared with law-enforcing agencies and intelligence agencies as well. A total of 22 most-wanted individuals have been added in the list’s ‘first category’.

The head money for individuals in the first category is between Rs10 million and Rs5 million.

In category two, which comprises 27 terrorists, the head money is Rs2 million, Rs1 million and Rs0.5 million.

A total of 20 religious extremists have been placed in category three. Their head money is Rs3 million, Rs2 million, Rs1 million and Rs0.5 million. In the list, 37 terrorists are said to be associated with various other groups.