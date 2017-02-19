Punjab seeks Rangers help to combat terrorism

Terrorists will be held accountable for every drop of blood: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmad

Lahore

The Punjab government during a provincial apex committee meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday decided to seek support from the Rangers to combat terrorism in Punjab days after a suicide attack in Lahore killed at least 15 people and wounded 85 others.

The details regarding the nature and extent of support to be provided by the Rangers will be finalised later, according to a statement released by the Punjab government.

The suicide attack on Lahore’s Mall Road claimed by the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar hit a protest of chemists and pharmaceuticals manufacturers which was attended by up to 400 people last Monday. At least six police officials were killed in the blast.

Meeting participants decided that indiscriminate action must be taken against banned outfits, and that all small and large agents with links to banned outfits must be arrested. The provincial apex committee agreed that all sources of financial assistance to banned organisations must be shut down.

The apex committee agreed to widen the scope of intelligence-based operations in the province and resolved to punish facilitators of terrorists, the statement said, adding that there will be strict surveillance of Punjab’s border districts.

Steps taken under the National Action Plan to counter terrorism, militancy, extremism and sectarianism are to be reviewed, the statement said.

Foolproof security arrangements have been ordered for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and international visitors.

The apex committee meeting also decided to restrict any illegal movement of Afghan refugees in the country.

The meeting decided to extend the scope of ongoing intelligence operations across the province. It was further agreed upon by the participants of the top civil-military huddle that all financial resources of proscribed organisations will be cut and terror facilitators will be arrested.

The committee renewed its pledge to eliminate terrorism, sectarianism and extremism, while also expressing concern over the use of Afghan soil by terrorists.

During the meeting, appreciation was also given to provincial counter terrorism department and timely and effective performance of Punjab government.

Doubt was expressed that terrorist network from Afghanistan might be used in the terrorist attack in Lahore. It was also decided that there would be focused and indiscriminate operation against terrorists and their facilitators. Those who will provide sanctuary to these terrorists will not be spared.

The apex committee expressed solidarity with the heirs of Shuhada and paid tribute to their invaluable services.

While addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said, “We would not let anyone play with fire or blood on Quaid-e-Azam’s Pakistan. The people of Pakistan do not deserve terrorism, extremism and sectarian violence on their soil. This war will not end until and unless terrorism will not end in the country and those who are responsible for it will be brought to justice.”

The Chief Minister said that the political and military leadership is on the same page in this war against terrorism. Terrorists will be held accountable for every drop of blood.

During the meeting, progress was also reviewed on the initiatives taken under the National Action Plan in order to end terrorism, militancy, extremism and sectarian violence in the country.

National Security Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Nasser Janjua, Corps Commander Lahore Lt Gen Sadiq Ali, Provincial Anti-terrorism Minister Col (r) Muhammad Ayub, Director General Punjab Rangers Maj Gen Azhar Naveed Hayat, Inspector General Police Punjab Mushtaq Sukhera and other high-level civil and military officials attended the apex committee meeting.