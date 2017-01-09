Punjab road accidents leave 18 dead

Our Correspondent

Jhelum/Sahiwal

At least 18 people lost their lives in two road accidents in Punjab aparently caused by fog on Sunday.

According to police and rescue officials, the first incident was reported near Sahiwal town where a heavy trailer collided with a bus coming from the opposite side.

Four people were killed and 20 others wounded after an ‘over speeding’ bus collided with a trailer near Yousuf Wala.

In the second accident, a car-van collision on Grand Trunk Road in Sohawa near Jhelum killed at least 14 people and four others injured who were shifted to a local hospital. Sources said that the accident occurred after the car’s tyre burst and it crashed into the van.

Rescuers moved the injured to District Headquarters Hospital where at least one victim succumbed to his injuries while others were being provided medical care.

Eight men, four women and two children are among the dead, the District Police Office spokesperson said.

Nine other were injured, some of them severely, Police Official Naveed Ahmed said.

The van was on its way from Jhelum to Rawalpindi.

One of the tyres of the car burst, making it somersault across the road. The van, which was travelling at a high speed, collided with the car.

Three of the four passengers of the car died in the crash.