Punjab remained polio free during-2016

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Kh. Salman Rafique has said that 2016 was a successful year for health sector and the province is remained polio free which is a great success on the part of Health Department. He said that polio free Punjab is the proof that routine immunization under EPI Programme and anti-polio campaigns were successfully launched in Punjab. Kh. Salman Rafique said that Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is personally monitoring the performance of Health Department.

He expressed these views while talking to the media persons here on Tuesday. The Minister said that various development projects have been completed in Punjab and construction work on many other projects is underway. He disclosed that 500 beds teaching hospitals are being constructed with the each medical college of Sialkot, Gujranwala, Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan.

It will enhance 1500 beds capacity and more latest medical facilities will be available to the patients of the concerned areas. He said that Drug Testing Laboratory (DTL) of Lahore has been completed while the DTL of Multan to be upgraded by the experts of Ministry of Health Turkey. Kh. Salman Rafique said that on the model of Turkey. Motorbike Ambulance Service is being introduced in Punjab for the provision of emergency medical aid to the people living in the congested streets where traditional ambulance cannot reach.