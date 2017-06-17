Punjab pursuing uplift policy for urban, rural areas: CM

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that the PML-N government is pursuing the policy of composite development of both urban and rural areas so that all the people could equally benefit from the government policies. He said that a mega program of construction and rehabilitation of rural roads under Khadim-e-Punjab Rural Roads Program is going on in full swing to develop the rural areas and to help bring prosperity for the village-dwellers. The mega project of Khadim-e-Punjab Rural Roads is very important and this scheme of construction and rehabilitation of roads in rural areas is the largest project in the history of the country which has left lasting impacts over agricultural economy. “Pakian Sarkan Sokhay Painday” Program has helped to provide latest facilities of roads infrastructure for the people living in different villages.

It has also strengthened the agricultural economy through construction of carpeted roads in rural areas and due to the completion of thousands of kilometer long roads; the rural population has been provided latest roads facilities. Similarly, farmers are also facilitated to take their agricultural produce to the markets, he added.

He was talking to a delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-N here Friday. The Chief Minister said that “Pakian Sarkan Sokhay Painday” Program has emerged as a game-changer initiative for the rural economy as it has been benefitting every segment of the society living there. This program has revolutionized the rural areas by catalyzing development & prosperity and the village-dwellers have been wholly benefitted from it.

The Chief Minister said that Khadim-e-Punjab Rural Roads Program has transformed the lifestyle of the rural inhabitants and farmers & other strata have been directly benefitted by it. He said that construction and rehabilitation of 6698 kilometer long rural roads has been completed with an amount of Rs. 67 billion. Meanwhile, Rs. 17 billion will be spent on construction and rehabilitation of rural roads in the upcoming fiscal year and 1400 kilometer long roads will be constructed in different areas. He said that speedy, qualitative and transparent completion of development projects is the policy of the Punjab government and the high-quality construction of rural roads has been ensured through this policy. He further said that protection and taking care of roads built with an amount of billions of rupees is everybody’s responsibility.