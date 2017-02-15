Punjab provides free olive plants

Islamabad

Punjab Agriculture Department Wednesday started campaign to distribute free olive plants among farmers in Pothohar region in order to enhance olive oil production in the country. The campaign was started with an aim to exploit the olive production potential of the Pothohar region to enhance olive oil production in the country.

The campaign will also help saving the precious foreign exchange reserves spent on the import of olive oil and fulfill the domestic requirements of country. The Agriculture Department of the province was providing free olive plants to farmers to grow olive crop over 5,000 acres of land, besides providing them free technical training and assistance.

The department was also providing suggested varieties of olive plants to farmers for achieving the desired results of the campaign, said a statement received here. The Government of Punjab has devised a five year plan from 2015-20 for different district of Pothohar district including Chakwal, Jhelum, Attock, and Rawalpidi and selected farmers would be provided 2 million olive plants free of cost. During the campaign, the farmers would be provided olive plants by March,31.—APP