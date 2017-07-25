Punjab police was warned in advance

PO Special Report

Islamabad

According to a report Punjab Police had been warned in advance about thepossible terrorist attack in Lahore and were advised not to deploy in bulk or at one place.

The report said that as early as 72 hours ahead of the Monday’s terrorist attack in Lahore, Punjab Police was warned about a possible attack but the message was either not taken seriously or not communicated to the grass root level in time.

The security officials feared that with start of Khyber IV Operations the terrorists would be more frustrated and may try to divert the attention of security forces by hitting police officials in Punjab and Sindh cities.

Officials are also dismayed at the failure to follow the S.O.P. by almost all provincial police in Punjab, Sindh, KP and Balochistan which leads to such tragic incidents. An official speaking on condition of unanimity said that Police men have been advised to take special care and remain vigilant from terrorists who often try to take advantage of “relax mood” within the Police. In last few attacks, policemen were hit by terrorists when sits together without proper guard or take lunch without keeping an eye on possible attackers.

The official also told PO that after the beginning of Radd ul Fassad most terrorists from banned organizations had started moving from Punjab and only few dozen hardcore had been hiding and conducting terrorist acts.

Many of the terrorists had move to Shangla and Rajgal valley where the armed forces has now begun actions against them under Khyber IV Operations.