Punjab plans to formulate new ADP

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Government has planned to formulate its new Annual Development Program (ADP-2017-18) in the light of new local government system. No block allocation would be made while specific allocations for development schemes wise would be considered. Government’s flagships initiatives are being properly funded.

Chairman P&D Punjab Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan stated this while presiding over the consultation session on formulation of new ADP-2017-18 & mid-year review of ADP 2016-17 at P&D Complex Lahore. Provincial Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, All Administrative Secretaries from Punjab Government, Members P&D Board, Joint Chief Economist P&D, Director PERI & other higher officials concerned attended the session.

Jahanzeb Khan Chairman P&D addressing the participants said that Punjab P&D has now scheduled the meeting of mid-year review of Annual Development Program 2016-17 from 16th January to 20th January 2017. In this meeting, slow pace on-going schemes being executed by the administrative departments would be examined thoroughly.