Punjab PA seeks action against quackery

Lahore

The Punjab Assembly adopted two private members’ resolutions on Tuesday, recommending the government to act against quackery and construct an overhead bridge in Bahawalpur. Moved by a PTI lawmaker Shonaila Raut, the House adopted the resolution urging the government to take strict action against quackery in the province.

It also passed a PML-N lawmaker Nighar Sheikh’s resolution urging the government to build an overhead bridge on Circular Road near Victoria Hospital, Bahawalpur. Presented by Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan as supplementary agenda, the House adopted a resolution demanding service structure for the employees of both print as well as electronic media organizations.

The House granted two-month extension to the Standing Committees on Health, Food, Education, Environment Protection, Excise and Taxation, and Livestock and Dairy Development for their reports.

The House was told that the Punjab Irrigation and Drainage Authority (PIDA) was responsible for further improving centuries-old irrigation system, taking measures for fair distribution of canal water, and checking water theft.

Answering a query by lone Jamaat-e-Islami lawmaker Dr Wasim Akhtar during the Question-Hour, Provincial Irrigation Minister Amanullah Khan Shadi Khail said that PIDA system was developed under National Drainage Programme (NDP) with financial support of international financial institutions, World Bank, Japan and Asian Development Bank.—APP