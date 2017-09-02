Punjab offers services to Sindh

CM condoles loss of lives in rain related incidents in Karachi

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in different accidents due to rain in Karachi. He expressed heartfelt sympathies and extended condolences to the bereaved families. The Chief Minister prayed for early recovery of the injured and said that all his sympathies are with relatives of the bereaved and added that Punjab government equally shares the grief of these families.

It is also reported that the Chief Secretary Punjab Capt.(R) Zahid Saeed, on the instructions of Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, contacted Chief Secretary Sindh and offered all out cooperation on behalf of Punjab government for coping with the situation arising due to rain. The Chief Minister said: ‘We are ready to provide assistance needed by Sindh government for relief and rescue activities. We are available for provision of assistance to our brethren’.

Meanwhile, it is also reported that acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Durrani visited rain-affected areas of Karachi and directed authorities concerned on spot to provide relief to the general public. He said that some arreas of the city were badly affected due to rain, said a statement issued here. He said that Sindh government was making all-out efforts to provide relief to the citizens and at this time all institutions were actively performing their duties whereas in view of the forecat of further rains, emergency measures were also being taken.

Durrani said that the rain-related situation would be monitor round the clock and if he found any problem to this effect that would be addressed quickly. He said that all departments have been directed to be ready to meet any untoward or emergency like situation. The Acting Governor also visited areas of the city including Tower, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Liyari and Maripur and reviewed rain-related operation. Meanwhile, in Multan intermittent rain which began at 5am exposed poor sewage system of the city, turning most of the roads of the city into ponds.

On various city roads—including LMQ Road, Nishtar Road, Old Bahawalpur Road, Opel Shaheed Road, High Court Road and Tariq Road motorists faced great inconvenience due to overflowed sewage system. Roads were submerged in rainwater which also affected smooth flow of traffic. ‘A heavy spell which started after 12 noon today has turned the situation ulgy on city roads,’ said motorist Muhammad Jamil travelling on Tariq Road. Kamal Ahmad, another motorist, said the interior of the city was reflecting a very pathetic situation, adding that Eid shopping and purchase of sacrificial animals had been affected by rain.—APP