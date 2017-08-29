Punjab merit policy yielding positive impact

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan Muslim League-N government is utilizing all-out resources for the provision of quality facilities to the masses and steps have been taken by the incumbent government to bridge the divide between ‘haves’ and ‘have-nots.’ ‘We are rapidly moving towards changing the culture of arranging separate facilities of education and healthcare for the rich and the poor. We shall try our level best to minimize the disparity in the country amongst the masses,’ Shahbaz said while talking to elected representatives of Pakistan Muslim League-N on Monday.

The Chief Minister said that merit has been implemented in every sector including the education and expressed the satisfaction that implementation of merit policy has yielded positive impacts. Meanwhile, thousands of children of brick-kiln workers have also been given educational facilities because child labour has never been their fate. These children are now getting the education at the expense of the Punjab government, he added.

Those who met the Chief Minister included Shezra Mansab Ali Khan MNA and Mehwish Sultana Parliamentary Secretary for Higher Education. The Chief Minister said that the only way to move the country forward is just distribution of resources; adding that the government is striving diligently to transform the country into a public-welfare state along-with converting the sufferings of the masses into happiness. He said that low-income families will enjoy same facilities of healthcare and education which are accessible to the affluent.

He said that PML-N led Punjab government has devised a composite system to provide same medicines to the deserving patients which are being utilized by the privileged. This is an important step towards Pakistan which was dreamed by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.