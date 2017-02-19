Punjab Lok Mela concludes

Rawalpindi

A three-day Punjab Lok Mela at Rawalpindi Arts Council has been concluded on Saturday night. The stalls of artisans like Truck Art, Wood Art, Mirror Making, Glass Painting, Embroidery, Doll Making and village prepared by this Council remained the main focus of public during the three days. The last day was more colorful as matrimonial rituals were presented.

In Saif ul Malook ki Mehfil, Ali Sardar and Muhammad Razi Sultan received thunder appreciation while in Arfana Kalam ki Mehfil legend Javed Niazi and Babar Niazi bagged thunder admiration by singing poetry of different sufi saints.

Renowned singer Qurban Niazi, Gul Muhammad, Muzamil, Subhan, Ashir and Zahir Hussain presented wonderful performance.

Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Naseem, MPA Raja Hanif Advocate, MPA Lubna Pirzada, MPA Malik Iftikhar, MPA Zeb un Nisa Awan and Sajada Nasheen Khari Sharif were guest of honors at the closing ceremony of the festival who also distributed shields.—APP