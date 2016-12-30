Punjab LBs to start work from January 2

Cabinet approves Civil Administration Ordinance 2016

Lahore

Punjab cabinet on Friday passed the civil administration ordinance 2016. Meanwhile the finance department terminated 299 posts including District Coordination Officers (DCOs) and Executive District Officers (EDOs) before the issuance of the notification.

At least 153 seats including deputy commissioner and additional deputy commissioner have been reinstated.

The local bodies will begin work both financially and administratively from January 2. The last meeting of the cabinet headed by Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif was held in Chief Minister House Model Town. Punjab CM said that they will empower the local governments and grant them financial independence. He announced that the local governments will be given 44 percent additional funds than the previous year. The meeting also approved Provincial Finance Commission Award 2016 according to which the local government will be allotted Rs391 billion instead of Rs274 billion. Amendment in Punjab Wildlife Act 2007, safety commission and establishment of police complaint authorities was also permitted.

Punjab CM banned to utilize development funds for other purposes and directed to provide equal funds to urban and rural union councils. The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, chief secretary, Inspector General (IG) police and secretaries of relevant departments.

According to the ordinance, the positions of District Coordination Officers (DCOs) have been put to halt in Punjab. However, the deputy commissioners for all districts have been appointed throughout the province.

Deputy Commissioners will be able to hold court sessions in criminal cases as justice of the peace. Moreover, the performance of the assistant commissioners within the district will be accounted by the respective deputy commissioners.