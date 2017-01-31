Punjab introducing jail reforms

Lahore

The Punjab Assembly during its Tuesday’s sitting adopted three resolutions urging the government to set up an official website on Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, ban video games centres and reserve Nasir Bagh for protest demonstrations.

The House also referred lawmaker Nabila Hakim Ali’s, The Punjab Land Preservation (Amendment) Bill 2016 and The Punjab Animals Slaughter Control (Amendment) Bill 2016 of Dr Nausheen Hamid to the standing committees concerned.

The seventh sitting of the 26th session of the current assembly was started with Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal in the chair on Tuesday. During Question-Hour session, provincial Minister for Prisons Ahmed Yaar Hanjra said the government was working on a special agenda to provide better facilities to the jail inmates. He said a committee was already in place for more reforms in jail. He said more jails were being built in view of rising number of prisoners. He said foolproof security was being ensured in all jails across the province.

Meanwhile, Minister for Youth Affairs Jehangir Khanzada also replied the questions of the members. Responding to an adopted resolution by lawmaker Nabila Hakim Ali Khan, the provincial minister for Human Rights and Minorities Tahir Khalil Sandhu said regarding ban on video games law was already existing and work on the issue was underway.—APP