Punjab has completes one year without a polio case: Imran Nazir

Staff Reporter

Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir has said that Punjab has completed one year without a polio case and similar commitment must be shown for improvement of all health indicators. Chairing the monthly Chief Executive Officers (H) Meeting at the Directorate General Health Services here on Sunday, he said Punjab is the first province in Pakistan to introduce Rota Vaccine to control diarrhea related mortality in children. In the first phase, the Rota vaccine is being introduced in six districts: Lahore, Multan, Kasur, Khushab, MuzaffarGarh and Mandi Bahauddin in January 2017. The vaccine will be introduced to all other districts afterwards.

Alongside the Chair, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Ali Jan Khan, Director General Health Services Punjab Dr. Mukhtar Hussain Syed, EDOs (H) of all districts, Chief Minister Roadmap team, PITB, Policy and Strategic Planning Unit, UNICEF, WHO and Program Managers participated in the conference. Khawaja Imran Nazir said that health councils must be efficient and they must work according to their stipulated TORs.

He said special efforts must made to tighten drug control regime with firm action against culprits involved in spurious drugs. The Minister reviewed the status of development projects and budget utilization of all district and directed that all resources must be utilized to improve the health facilities in the province. He also sought replies from districts where essential medicines were not available or staff was not found present.

The Minister directed that trackers must be immediately placed on all ambulances and medicines supplied exclusively to government facilities must be properly marked. Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Ali Jan Khan said that preventive healthcare was under special focus and process of revamping of selected THQs and DHQs was already underway. The Minister also directed penalties and other disciplinary measureson staff not complying with bio matric attendance.

The meeting reviewed the status of BHUs, facilities and resources needed for improvement.

The Chief Minister Roadmap team presented analysis on Key Performance Indicators for Primary and Secondary Healthcare.

The status f safe deliveries, MO presence, MO Posting, Consultant postings and janitorial services was reviewed through data analysis.