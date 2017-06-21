Punjab govt’s projects transparency admired at int’l level: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here Tuesday. On the occasion, Shahbaz Sharif said that efforts have started bearing fruit to move the country on the road to development under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and added that national economy, which was earlier ruined due to the corruption of the past rulers, has been made strengthened.

He added the foreign exchange reserves have reached to the highest level in the history of the country. He said that national institutions were devastated and darkness prevailed everywhere due to the plunder of the past rulers. The Chief Minister said that on one side, there are elements that created darkness and on the other hand, there are anarchists who have enslaved the nation of darkness with their negative politics. ‘Our struggle under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has been succeeded against the elements desirous of chaos and anarchy and the time has come to wriggle the country out of darkness.’

He said that people have been benefited with mega projects completed with billions of rupees in Pakistan, especially in the Punjab. The transparency, quality and speed of Punjab government’s development projects have been commended even at the international level; while the plunder made by the past rulers in the name of development has no resemblance.

He said that people are very well aware of the elements that set records of corruption and plunder in their regimes and that is why; the conscious people have rejected the negative politics of anti-development elements.

The people, by showing aloofness from the politics of agitation of such elements, have proved that they only want development and solution of their problems. He said that the elements trying to obstruct the journey of development through sit-in politics would face failure in 2018 as well. He said that Pakistan Muslim League-N government is moving towards the completion of promises made with the people.

The journey towards development and prosperity will be completed successfully under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. MPAs Yasin Sohal and Mian Nasir were also present on the occasion.