Punjab govt yet to regularize over 500 commerce employees

Summary awaits Chief Minister’s final nod as lecturers’ contract ending on July 31

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

Over 500 lecturers in various commerce colleges of the province (Punjab) are facing uncertain future as their 5-year contract is ending on July 31 this year and the recommendations to regularize them are awaiting Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s approval. A number of contract employees of the commerce colleges while talking to Pakistan Observer here on Wednesday drew the attention of the provincial government authorities to this long-awaited issue and requested the Chief Minister to look into the matter. “We are waiting for the regularization as most of our colleagues from 2003 to 2012 batches are regularized,” said a lecturer while talking to media here outside the Press Club Rawalpindi.

According to details, in 2012 these lecturers were appointed on contract basis and they were placed under Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA). In 2015, these lecturers working in grade-16 and above in the province’s 118 commerce colleges were protected in relaxation of the PPSC Rules under Contract Appointment Policy 2004 with the approval of the Chief Minister. A departmental proposal was also moved to get all these transferred contract employees from TVETA to Higher Education Department of Punjab was also submitted to Chief Minister for their regularization.

Talking to Pakistan Observer here on Wednesday a number of contract employees of the commerce colleges said HEC department has already regularized its contract employees recruited in 2003 to 2012 shifting their mode of employment from contract to regular. At present, said a contract lecturer, only the employees of 2015 batch are working on contract basis.

The government in principle has agreed to regularize all the contract employees of the year 2015 and a committee constituted by the Chief Minister Punjab has also recommended the same to the CM yet delay in final approval and notification is causing anxiety and panic among all 510 contract staff of the commerce colleges, majority of those are lecturers.

Office bearers of the Commerce Professors & Lecturers Association have called upon the Secretary Higher Education to expedite the matter and get them regularized before their contract expires. The traditional red tape is the only stumbling block in the final approval by the Chief Minister, said they. It may be mentioned here earlier, after appointment in 2012, these lecturers faced a number of problems with regard to timely release of their salaries by the provincial government, fixation of their grades and matters relating to their supervisory control.

Due to such bureaucratic hurdles, not only lecturers are suffering but a large number of non-teaching staff has also left their jobs making things difficult for both the teachers and the students.