Punjab govt with DRAP help to register all implants, stents

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that stents used in angioplasty of cardiac patients are not produced locally and terming unregistered stents, as fake is not appropriate. He said that such statements are creating deep concerns among the cardiac patients about their health. Kh. Salman Rafique said that Punjab government is in close contact with Drug Regularity Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) for registering of all the implants and stents used in the medical field on war-footing basis.

He stated this while presiding over a high-level meeting in Civil Secretariat to review steps taken for procurement and registration of stents and other disposable items and implants. Besides, Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Najam Ahmed Shah, Chief Executives of Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, Faisalabad, Institute of Cardiology, Multan Institute of Cardiology, Chief Executive of Mayo Hospital and professor of King Edward Medical University Dr. Asad Aslam Khan, MS Mayo Hospital Dr. Tahir Khalil, Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Salman Shahid, procurement specialist Tayyab Farid, Deputy Secretary Medical Education Dr. Zahid and the representative of PITB also attended the meeting. Kh. Salman Rafique disclosed that DRAP has registered another lot of 22 stents. Kh. Salman Rafique directed the committee consisting upon the heads of cardiac institutions and Chief Executive Mayo Hospital to prepare final list of stents within two days.

He said that other implants used in orthopedic surgeries, eyes, urology and in other specialties which are still unregistered would also be regulated and process has already started for its registration. Kh Salman Rafique said that after getting final list, he would personally visit Islamabad to meet the DRAP authorities for getting registration of stents on priority basis so that no gap or hurdle would stop the treatment of the patients. Secretary Health Najam Ahmed Shah said that system is being evolved for uniform central pricing for such items and registry of patients who went through such procedures would also be prepared for getting feedback of implanting such devices.

He asked the experts of Punjab Information Technology Board to prepare software for this purpose in couple of days to start implementation on the system. Najam Ahmed Shah further said that cardiac units of teaching hospitals are also being fictionalized to provide more facilities to the patients. Kh Salman Rafique observed that high level inquiry is being conducted in the issue of unregistered stents and the Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is personally monitoring all the matter therefore, we should be very careful while making statements on stents issue to avoid creating anxiety and uncertainty among the cardiac patients.