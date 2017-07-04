Punjab govt. trying to eliminate child labour

Salim Ahmed

Provincial Minister Human Rights and Affairs of Minorities Khalil Tahir Sandhu has said that the Punjab government is proactively playing its role to ensure that the menace of child labour at brick kilns will be eradicated at all costs.

He said that Issues of laborers should be resolved and in this regard, The government is recovering children aged up to 14 years from brick kilns. Since the passing of the Prohibition of Child Labour Brick Kilns Ordinance 2016 on January 14, the government has expedited efforts towards elimination of child labour by sealing the kilns and implicating the owners where children are working, and charging them with the non-bail able offence with six months’ imprisonment, a fine of Rs 500,000, or both.

He stated this while participating in a meeting of Parliamentarians regarding Brick Kiln’s issues, at Flatties Hotel Lahore.

The Minister said that Brick Kilns in Punjab commonly functioned 6 months in a year and there are many issues should be resolved of Brick Kiln’s Laborers.

He further stated that Child Labour is illegal under the Employment of Children Act 1991. The data compiled by the Labor Department sates there are total of 6,090 brick kilns in the Punjab. Some 23,642 children below the ages of 14 work at these kilns. He urged on civil society that performs a positive role to support the Government for elimination of child labour.