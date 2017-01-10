Punjab govt treats OPs as VIPs

Staff Reporter

Commissioner, Overseas Pakistanis Commission, (OPC) Punjab, Afzaal Bhatti has said that keeping in view the importance of overseas Pakistanis in strengthening the national economy, the Punjab government has always treated them as VIPs, as they are torch-bearers of Pakistani traditions abroad.

Talking to a delegation of Overseas Pakistanis, Afzaal Bhatti said that Punjab has plenty of potential, resources and opportunities for overseas Pakistanis and they should invest in different sectors of province.

He said that Punjab government has introduced pro-business environment and a positive policy- framework to generate foreign and domestic investment. Afzaal Bhatti told that OPC, Punjab is playing an active role to solve the problems, faced by the overseas Pakistanis related to government agencies in the Punjab, while district level committees are also fully functional to address the issues of overseas Pakistanis.

On the instructions of Chief Minister, Punjab Board of Investment and Trade is providing complete technical assistance to potential investors to set up new projects in the province and OPC is an integral part of the efforts to generate foreign investment, concluded Commissioner OPC.