Punjab govt to plant maximum trees: Jahanzeb

With the aim to boost economy and ensure pollution-free atmosphere, Punjab Government has focussed on extensive tree plantation being carried out across the province

Punjab Secretary, Forest, Wildlife & Fisheries Department, Captain (retd) Jahanzaib Khan stated this while talking to APP Wednesday.

He stressed that enhanced tree plantation was of vital importance to meet the needs for timber and energy requirements in the province. “To make Punjab a greener province, plantation was being carried out at both public and private lands at a large scale”, he said, adding, a project of planting 300,000 olive trees in five districts of the province has already been started,” he informed.

He said that Chakwal was ahead of Attock, Jhelum, Rawalpindi and Khushab in terms of olive cultivation and that 40 pc of the olive trees were planted in Chakwal during the last two years.

“After extensive research, we have selected 16 species of olives which are commercially productive to be planted in Potohar. Some of these are better than those found in Italy and Spain in taste and oil production because our soil is rich and our climate suitable for olive cultivation,” he claimed.

He said that teachers, students and all segments of the society were being motivated to play their active part in the forthcoming spring plantation campaign. To another question, he said that climate was one of the main determinants of agricultural production, which across the globe, was emerging as one of the main concerns.

Owing to these challenges, adoption of ‘climate smart sustainable technologies’ by the Punjab Government was need of the hour.—APP

