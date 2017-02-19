Punjab govt to issue new syringes to save citizens from AIDS

Islamabad

Punjab government has decided to take back old syringes from the drug addicts and provide them with the new ones to keep citizens away from AIDS. According to private news channel, government has taken a unique initiative to fight against AIDS.

This project would be started from Lahore, Faisalabad and Sialkot first, and would be transferred to other cities depending on its success. Primary & Secondary Health Care Department of Punjab has asked different firms and social organizations to submit their proposals until March 3 in this regard.

Due to the government’s lack of interest and public ignorance, HIV/AIDS has become a silent killer in most parts of Punjab. The majority of people diagnosed are at the last stage of the disease and that too after coming in contact with several people. According to data compiled by the Punjab Health department, a staggering 52,000 of the total 90,000 or so HIV-positive patients in the country are from the province.

According to a government report, certain parts of Punjab, including Lahore, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Faisalabad and Sargodha are among the vulnerable areas.—Agencies