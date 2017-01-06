Punjab govt to extend full coop to Local Govts: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that local government system has become fully functional and the government will extend all out cooperation to local governments at every level.

He said that Punjab government has empowered local governments as well as granted them financial autonomy. He said that all out resources will be given to local governments for resolving people’s problems at the lower level. Shahbaz Sharif said that besides administrative and financial powers, maximum resources will be made available to the local governments, however, they will also be accountable.

He said that those who will serve the masses will be honoured while others will be held accountable. He said that local bodies’ representatives will be given their rights as well as due importance. He expressed the confidence that the new system will be successful. He said that there have been local governments in the past but in the era of dictator Musharraf corruption was rampant in local government system as there was no check and balance. He said that self-accountability is essential for any system.

He was addressing a meeting of Provincial Ministers, Assembly Members, Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Lahore, here today. Shahbaz Sharif said that like general elections of 2013, masses have also expressed full confidence in the Muslim League-N leadership in local bodies’ elections and it is hoped that they will come up to the expectation of the people. He said that new records of public service will be set.

He stressed upon local bodies’ representatives to adopt hard work, honesty and commitment as their motto and spare no effort in the service to the people. He said that local bodies’ representatives will have to perform their responsibilities efficiently for resolving problems of the people at the local level and work with proper planning and team spirit.

The Chief Minister said that transparency is the hallmark of Pakistan Muslim League-N government and there is no room for corrupt elements in his government. He said that the administration will provide all out cooperation to local governments and instructions have been issued by him in this regard. Shahbaz Sharif said that problems of people can be resolved only through fully activating local governments.