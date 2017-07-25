Punjab govt. set to mark 70 Independence Day in a befitting manner

Salim Ahmed

A high level meeting was held here today under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to review different programmes in connection with celebrations of 70th Independence Day of Pakistan in a befitting manner.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that the state of Pakistan was came into being after immortal sacrifices as the Muslims of Indo-Pak Sub-continent have rendered historic struggle for a separate homeland. He said that independence is a virtuous boon and living nations celebrate their Independence Day in a befitting manner. The 70th Independence Day of Pakistan will be celebrated with full zeal and fervor and the heroes of Pakistan Movement will be paid rich tributes in the functions of Independence Day. He said that the 70th anniversary of Independence Day is a great occasion and we should also assess about our successes and losses on this auspicious occasion.

The Chief Minister said that special functions will be held at provincial, divisional, district, tehsil and union council level while historic as well as important buildings will also be illuminated. He said that special programmes will be held in educational institutions besides holding of city parade.

The students of Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, Sindh, KPK and Balochistan will also be invited in the Independence Day celebrations. He directed to constitute sub committees to review the proposed programmes and said that these sub-committees give final shape to programmes and fuctions. He also directed to ensure foolproof security arrangements for Independence Day functions.

Earlier, Secretary Schools Education Dr. Allah Bakhsh Malik gave a briefing about proposed programmes with reference to 70th Independence Day. Provincial Ministers Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan Hameeda Waheeduddin, Jehangir Khanzada, Mukhtar Ahmad Bhart, Chief Secretary, Addl. Chief Secretary (Home), Departmental Secretaries and high officials attended the meeting.