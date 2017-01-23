Punjab govt promoting inter-provincial harmony: Raza

Staff Reporter

The Punjab Government has promoted the passions of inter-provincial harmony in the youth by extending gratis educational facilities to the students belonging to other provinces. This has given a strong message of hope and trust to students of federating units and helped them to excel in life through education.

Provincial Higher Education Minister Syed Raza Ali Gillani said this while addressing a 22-members delegation of students belonging to Baluchistan, FATA and Khyber PK at Punjab University on Sunday. The function was organized by a nongovernmental organization working for the education of needy children. Different male and female Baluchistan-domiciled students, enrolled in the Punjab University, also attended the ceremony.

While talking to the students, the Minister Raza Gillani said that the students from Baluchistan have been extended lifetime opportunity by the Punjab Government to grow up and excel by getting free education in higher education institutions in the Punjab. The Punjab Government has also extended educational scholarships to the financially- challenged youth of other federating units so that they could continue their higher studies without being burdened.

“We want that the youth of all the provinces should educate and prosper; and for that purpose, we have provided equitable educational opportunities to them.”

Mr. Gillani asked them to study foreign languages to exploit emerging economic opportunities in wake of CPEC project, and added that Punjab Government has started providing scholarships to the students for the study of foreign languages abroad. The CPEC is a mega project which has opened many new economic opportunities for the youth so they should be ready to reap these benefits by empowering themselves with the necessary talents. The Minister observed that the students exchange program would help the people to understand each other; and this would strengthen the spirit of federation.

He further said that CPEC will fully benefit Gwader as different new educational and healthcare projects would be initiated in Baluchistan province to help raise the quality of life there. The students also spoke on the occasion and thanked the Punjab Government for its support to their education.