Punjab govt promoting corruption free culture: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Office-bearers of Press Club Faisalabad called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif here today and paid tributes to the Chief Minister for excellent development work in Punjab particularly Faisalabad. On this occasion, President Press Club Ijaz Ansaari said that with the completion of development projects, Shahbaz Sharif has refurbished Faisalabad.

He additionally expressed gratitude towards him for his cooperation to develop Faisalabad Press Club. Former President Press Club added that the whole team of Shahbaz Sharif merits recognition for execution of every one of these tasks in debasement free environment.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahbaz Sharif said that Punjab government has promoted corruption free culture by completing development projects under transparent policy throughout the province. He said that a State-of-the-art Service Centre here is providing multiple services to people under one roof while welfare ventures like Safe City Project, Information Technology & Skill University and Metro Bus projects will also be implemented in Faisalabad shortly. Billions of rupees saved in development projects are also being spent on public welfare, he added. The Chief Minister assured continuation of contribution for the welfare of Faisalabad Press Club and journalists.

Provincial Ministers Rana Sanaullah Khan, Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Special Assistant Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, Press Secretary Shoaib-bin-Aziz, Chairman Taskforce on Information and Culture Muhammad Maalik, Secretary Information Raja Muhammad Jahangir Anwar were also present on the occasion. The delegation included President Faisalabad Press Club Ijaz Ansaari, Former President Shahid Ali, Vice President Arqam, Secretary Sajid Khan, Finance Secretary Tahir Najafi and other members.

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting was presided over by Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif here today which decided to lunch anti-encroachment operation in the province especially Lahore. Addressing the meeting, Shahbaz Sharif directed police and administration to provide all out cooperation to District Governments in this regard and take all stakeholders in confidence before operation.

He said that this operation needs an exhaustive arrangement which is implementable and it will be productive just in the event that it is completed on reasonable premise and guaranteed that this encroachment won’t take place again.

He said infringements disturb smooth flow of traffic so it must be ensured that this operation is being launched across the board without any discrimination. The Chief Minister directed concerned authorities to launch an awareness campaign in this regard and meet backdrop of justice at every level.