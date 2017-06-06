Punjab govt presented historical budget

Faisalabad

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said the Punjab government had presented the biggest historical budget for the year 2017-18 which was reflecting the speedy and sustainable development in various sectors.

Addressing a function, he said the huge funds had been earmarked for education and health infrastructure development. He said that all development schemes proposed by the parliamentarians belonging to Faisalabad had been included in the budget besides allocation of Rs 3.5 billion for mega development projects including underpass at Kashmir Bridge Canal Road and underpass new Novelty Bridge at Sammundri Road.

Rana Sanaullah said the Punjab government had already completed various mega projects in Faisalabad at a cost of Rs 40 billion including Canal Expressway, Jhal Chowk Underpass, Children Hospital and Water Supply Project.

He said that Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif announced the establishment of IT University in Faisalabad besides given status of Faisalabad Medical University to Punjab Medical College which would help to promote the IT and medical education.

He said the Chief Minister Punjab also laid foundation stone for launching safe city project under which 3500 most sophisticated CCTV Cameras would be installed in the city and the city would be watched from a single room. The crimes would be controlled through safe city project, he mentioned.

He said that CM Punjab was working very hard for the development of the province and power plants at Bhikhi and Sahiwal were producing electricity due to his strenuous efforts.—APP