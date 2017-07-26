Punjab Govt to plant 12m saplings under Green Pakistan Programme

Staff Reporter

Punjab Forest Wildlife and Fisheries Department Secretary, Capt (retd) Jahanzaib Khan Tuesday said the Punjab government, under Green Pakistan Programme, would plant 12 million saplings in the province during the monsoon season.

He said the Punjab government would utilise all possible available resources, adding the government had allocated Rs 20 billion for agriculture sector during the fiscal year 2017-18. Captain (retd) Jahanzaib Khansaid that the government was committed to boosting the country’s forest cover in order to mitigate the impact of floods in the most effective way.

“All provincial and federal government organizations, educational institutes, corporate sector, the NGOs and media were being approached and engaged, in this connection,” he added. According to the United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) forests hold back flood water by nearly 72 hours, he said. He further said that forests reduce intensity of the deluge water, lower chances of deaths and damages to roads, building infrastructures, bridges as well as standing crops from being washed away or wiped out, he added. Jahanzaib said that the various entities have already made preparations for the monsoon plantation with enough stocks of saplings in nurseries in various parts of the province.

He further said the Punjab government was revamping the forest sector to tap its full potential to drive prosperity in the province. It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government on Sunday approved a ‘monsoon campaign’ which aims to plant more than 100 million saplings across the country.

Besides, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa will plant 70 million saplings, Sindh 14 million saplings, Balochistan 750,000, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 3.75 million, the Fata 1.01 million, Ministry of Defence one million, Heavy Industries Texila 1,000, the Pakistan Ordnance Factories 4,000 and the IUCN 500,000 saplings.

To a question, he said that the present PML-N-led government was well-aware of the country’s exacerbating vulnerability to the climate change impacts and was taking all-out measures to boost climate-resilience of the country.