Punjab govt had no role in Raymond Davis case: Shahbaz

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said on Sunday that the provincial government had no role in the Raymond Davis saga. He was speaking to the media. He clarified that the Punjab government had nothing to do with paying the Diyat money for Davis. He said questions related to Davis should be posed to those named in the CIA contractor’s book.

He went on to say that democracy is heading in the right direction. The chief minister said that the victims of Ahmedpur East oil tanker tragedy are being given the best treatment. “Burn centres across Punjab are working,” he said.—INP