Punjab Govt investing on youths: Mashhood

Staff Reporter

Punjab Education Minister Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has said that the fragile economy has been revived due to great efforts of the federal and Punjab governments. He said the Punjab government was investing in youth and ensuring provision of quality education to students for a bright future of the country. He was talking to Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Abdul Basit, Senior Vice President Amjad Ali Jawa and Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan at the LCCI offices on Thursday. The provincial minister said that talented students of the poor and deserving families were getting education on the government expense in the best national and international educational institutions. He said that the country would have huge employment opportunities for which the youth are being provided not only higher education but also being imparted technical skills. He said that the number of school-goers had been increased from eight million in 2008 to 10.53 million in 2017. He said that all necessary facilities had been ensured in the government schools. He informed the participants that the World Education Forum had declared Punjab’s education system the best emerging education model. He said that no education model could be successful without due participation of the community. LCCI President Abdul Basit said on the occasion that it sounded good that technical subjects were being made part of the curriculum under a pilot program with the help of Vocational Training Council and Technical Education & Vocational Authority in almost 100 schools in Punjab.

