Punjab govt, Huawei join hands for E-services in hospitals

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab government in collaboration with Huawei Technologies Pakistan Pvt. Ltd is going to kick off the Huawei E-Health Care & E-Education solutions pilot projects in Punjab Province. Huawei Technologies Company has agreed to set up E-Services pilot projects in four Hospitals, one University, one College, one High School & one Elementary School in Punjab as its pilot projects free of cost.

Chairman Planning & Development Punjab Jahanzeb Khan announced this while addressing the agreement signing ceremony between Huawei Technology Pakistan Company and Punjab Government held at P&D Complex Lahore.

In this ceremony, under the Chairmanship of Chairman P&D representatives of Punjab Government, Secretary Specialized Healthcare Punjab Najam Ali Shah, Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Care Ali Jan and from Huawei Chief Executive Officer Saif-Chi mutually signed the agreement documents on these projects.

Addressing the agreement signing ceremony, Chairman P&D Jahanzeb Khan welcoming the foreign guests, said that the Punjab Government remains committed to uplift the Health & Education Sectors with the technical assistance of global companies. Global company brought and shared its experiences helping the Punjab to utilize the better services through E-Services. Chairman Jahanzeb Khan also said that instant improvement in Health & Education sectors and other development initiatives are important pillars of government policy. He appreciated Huawei Company and also assured that the global company Huawei would perfectly implement these projects.

At the occasion, Saif-Chi Chief Executive Officer Huawei Technologies said that Huawei Technologies Company is already engaged with Punjab Government to improve the Development Sectors in Province. Huawei will provide technical & development support to implement the Huawei E-Education and E-Health pilot projects in Punjab Hospitals named as Children Hospital Lahore, DH Muzaffargarh, TH Hospital Gojra and Rural Health Centers, Khanqah Dogran Sheikhupura and Educational Institutions IT University Lahore, Directorate of Staff Development Lahore, Government College of Elementary Teachers, Multan & Government High School Raiwind Lahore.

Under the signed agreement, a smart E-Class Room will be established at the I.T University Lahore to develop connection with similar class rooms in the other universities in the world. This will help interactive learning enabling these students to communicate with scholars of partner universities. Campus Monitoring System will also be installed which will enable live video recording. As the Health Sector concerned, Hospital Information Management System will be installed.